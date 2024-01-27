Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Friedemann, Summerhouse

Summerhouse Confirms Steam Next Fest Demo & March Release

Future Friends Games have confirmed their cozy home building title Summerhouse will have a demo available at Steam Next Fest.

Article Summary Summerhouse demo debuts at Steam Next Fest, free from Feb 5-12.

Full release of the cozy building game set for March 8, 2024.

Relaxing gameplay focused on building a neighborhood in various locales.

Indie developer Friedemann, known for Superflight, helms Summerhouse.

Indie game developer Friedemann and publisher Future Friends Games revealed Summerhouse will get a Steam Next Fest Demo before it's released. The team will have a limited version of the game in the demo, which you will be able to download totally free from February 5-12 during the festival. After that, you'll have to wait a month to play it again, when it will be released on March 8, 2024. If you haven't seen this game yet, the concept of it is to be as chill of a building game as possible as you will slowly craft a neighborhood for a small home, building up the area to give it the feeling of a summer's day anywhere. You can read more about it below and check out the trailer here before the festival.

Summerhouse

Summerhouse is a small-scale building game and a love letter to the feeling of long-lost summer afternoons. Craft a neighborhood of tiny, beautiful, lived-in homes in a variety of settings: the sea, the city, or the mountains. While there are some little secrets to uncover, there are no rules, and you can't win or lose. Just chill out, build to your heart's content, and soak up the atmosphere. If relaxation and creation are your thing, this is a game for you. (Please keep in mind that this is a small game with no goals or challenges created by a single person.)

About the Developer

Friedemann is a game creator based in Berlin. As one of the three founders of Grizzly Games alongside school friends Paul Schnepf and Jonas Tyroller, he helped create breakout indie hits Superflight and Islanders. He also made Pizza Possum alongside Kingdoms creator Thomas van den Berg. He is currently creating his first solo project, Summerhouse, alongside his publishing pals at Future Friends Games.

