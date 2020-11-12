Summoners War Championship Will Take Place In Late November

Com2Us revealed this week that they will still be holding the Summoners War Championship, totally online later this month. Players will compete over a $210k prize pool by going head-to-head in an all-virtual event, streaming on Summoners War YouTube and Twitch channels with the championship round happening on November 21st, 2020. According to the info from organizers, the World Finals will stream in Korean, English, Japanese, Dutch, French, Italian, Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, Thai, Indian, Vietnamese, Cantonese, Mandarin, and Taiwanese and will begin at 9 pm PT on Friday, November 20th. You can read more details on the event below.

Over 70 players from Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas battled through a three-month gauntlet for a chance at the $210,000 prize pool. After multiple preliminary rounds, 40 players from Asia-Pacific, 16 from the Americas and another 16 from Europe dwindled down to only 24 players as they proved themselves worthy challengers for the regional cups. Due to the pandemic, most of the live productions for Summoners War Championship 2020 took place remotely, offering enhanced experiences for both players and fans. Fans sent in fan-art with cheering messages to support players, with select pieces appearing on player profiles. Special hashtags allowed viewers to tweet support messages to their favorite players during matches, and competitors chose their favorite during the post-match interview. As a nod to the online nature of the tournament, a new medal this year replaces the traditional trophy. The Americas Cup was the first regional championship to take place on Saturday, Oct. 24. This was soon followed by the Asia Pacific Cup, which featured heated battles on Saturday, Oct. 31. These were flanked by the epic Europe Cup just a week later, on Saturday, Nov. 7.

"This year's Summoners War Championship has been our best yet, marking our all-time high for total viewership, and we haven't even begun our homestretch with the World Finals," said CEO of GAMEVIL Com2uS, Kyu Lee. "Our fans are insanely fired up for our first ever online-only World Finals and we at Com2uS want everyone to know that we've built an incredible virtual arena and stage to keep everyone engaged next Friday."