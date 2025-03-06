Posted in: Com2uS, Games, Mobile Games, Summoners War | Tagged: Summoners War: Chronicles

Summoners War: Chronicles Announces 2nd Anniversary Event

Summoners War: Chronicle will be celebrating its 2nd Anniversary in April, and with the festivities comes a major event on the next update

Com2uS announced today that they will be celebrating the 2nd Anniversary of Summoners War: Chronicles next month with a new event. Starting on April 2, players can earn a limited edition title called "2nd Anniversary Summoner," and all they have to do is complete a new open quest, which will be available on the next update once it kicks off. Those who go to complete it can also snag a bevy of rewards for completing requests, along with the special Event Dungeon. We have more details from the devs here.

Summoners War : Chronicles – 2nd Anniversary

Players can earn the limited title, 2nd Anniversary Summoner, by completing the new open quest, Mystery Intruder!. The PD's Surprise Attendance Check! event will also be available, offering rewards, including a Light and Darkness Legendary Scroll. Additionally, players can participate in the Stop PD Choi! and Sus PD field events to collect the Employee ID and Project Proposals event currencies. Another event currency, Black Coffee, can be obtained based on the number of repeat requests completed. By gathering a certain amount of these event currencies, players can earn various rewards, including the Overtimer Outfit, PD's IDs, and Scrolls.

PD's IDs can be exchanged for various items, such as a 5-star Light/Dark Monster Selection Ticket and a Light and Dark Transcendence Scroll, at the Welcome to PD's Shop! event page. Other event currencies can also be used to obtain rewards like the PD Choi Mystic Island decoration, Transcendence Scrolls, and 5-star Legend Artifact Selection Tickets. A new event dungeon, PD's Nightmare Dungeon, will also be added. Players can earn the Vacation Alpaca and Crystals based on their total points by clearing this dungeon, with bonus rewards based on their points ranking. Various content updates will also be included. A new Rune Set Change system will allow players to change the sets of their 6-star Runes, and a new story featuring the Water Desert Queen and Dark Cow Girl will be added to Joshua's Bookshelf.

2nd Anniversary Celebrations – "PD'

Face off against the event villain, none other than Chronicles Executive Producer, Sang-Min Choi, across various quests and missions.

Earn event currencies from these missions to get rewarded with… 5-star Light/Dark Monster Selection Ticket Light and Dark Transcendence Scroll The Overtimer Outfit 5-star Legend Artifact Selection Tickets PD Choi Mystic Island decoration, and much more!

New event dungeon – PD's Nightmare Dungeon – earn Vacation Alpaca and Crystals

