Summoners War: Chronicles Drops Major Update With New Character

There's a new character that's been added to Summoners War: Chronicles as part of a major update with a ton of new content to explore.

Those of you who have been enjoying Summoners War: Chronicles will be happy to know a new update just dropped with some major content additions. Com2uS has added Soleta to the mix, an archer that will give you several new options when it comes to attacks and strategy. They have also added new quality-of-life updates, a special event, and more to the mix. We got more info below along with a couple of trailers showing the update off.

New Summoner Soleta – This young archer has ranged attacks on a single target and empowers herself and her allies. Since she mainly uses basic attacks, her burst damage is relatively low, but Soleta deals lots of damage over time. Her movement skill allows her to keep a safe distance from opponents. Soleta can be unlocked once the player has progressed with the other Summoners through Rudelin Chapter 10.

This young archer has ranged attacks on a single target and empowers herself and her allies. Since she mainly uses basic attacks, her burst damage is relatively low, but Soleta deals lots of damage over time. Her movement skill allows her to keep a safe distance from opponents. Soleta can be unlocked once the player has progressed with the other Summoners through Rudelin Chapter 10. Soleta's Elemental Attributes – Soleta's weapon skills across five attributes make her a well-balanced party member and highly capable in many combat situations. Her Fire attribute skills effectively take down tanks with high HP and DEF, while her Water attribute skills can unleash a fast barrage of attacks. Her Wind attribute can indirectly nullify enemies through DoT, Sleep, and Block Harmful Effect Removal. Meanwhile, the dual combo of Light and Dark attributes can deal lots of successive damage when attacking the same target as well as group enemies together for the benefit of party members.

Soleta's weapon skills across five attributes make her a well-balanced party member and highly capable in many combat situations. Her Fire attribute skills effectively take down tanks with high HP and DEF, while her Water attribute skills can unleash a fast barrage of attacks. Her Wind attribute can indirectly nullify enemies through DoT, Sleep, and Block Harmful Effect Removal. Meanwhile, the dual combo of Light and Dark attributes can deal lots of successive damage when attacking the same target as well as group enemies together for the benefit of party members. Soul Connection Feature – Connect abilities between Monsters by choosing one 5★ or 4★ Monster that has MAX level, awakening level, and skill enhancement and selecting a different Monster to immediately copy those abilities. Connected Monsters cannot be developed or restored until the connection is removed, but this feature beckons players to try out various Monsters they may not usually play with.

New Guild Features – Available upon joining a normal guild, Infinite Raid confronts players with endless waves of enemies for three minutes in a single-player gauntlet to earn rewards for their guild. Additionally, the Profession Research Tower has been added to the Guild Town, which discounts the Profession crafting cost of all guild members based on the building's level. Plus, various improvements have been made to Guild Siege Battles.

Quality of Life Improvements – Secret Energy, the unlock currency for Cairos Secret Dungeon, will be removed from the Summoners War: Chronicles shop, and owned Secret Energy can be exchanged for Energy or Gold. Seal – Ruined Temple will be adjusted to a 3-player dungeon, with the Dice reward adjusted according to the number of members. On the competitive side, the Battlefield season cycle will be changed from 1 week to 4 weeks, with each Battlefield held in rotation for 4 days.

Special Events – Log into the game daily during the 1-Year Anniversary Check-In Event between Aug. 11 and Oct. 20 to collect 1-Year Medals, which can be exchanged for reward scrolls. Claim even more 1-Year Medals by completing in-game missions.

