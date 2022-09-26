Summoners War: Chronicles To Launch This November

Com2uS has revealed that their latest entry into the Summoners War series, Summoners War: Chronicles, is coming out in November. In case you weren't aware of this game, this one will be a cross-platform MMORPG prequel set in the same universe as all of the previous games as they tell a different kind of story to set up what you know of today. The game will be coming to North America on PC and mobile devices this November, with a planned release on console sometime next year. You can pre-register for the game at the link above!

Summoners War: Chronicles begins long before the events taking place in the existing titles, Summoners War: Sky Arena and Summoners War: Lost Centuria. The story unravels in the Rahil Kingdom, a fantasy realm regaining peace after two great wars, when a mysterious enemy emerges with a plot for destruction. Players will step into the shoes of three recent graduates from the Rahil Magic Academy, who will embark on a great adventure to protect the kingdom as Rahil Guiards. In the game, players will adventure across five distinct maps, each with varying landscapes and mysteries within including the Rudelin of the green grassland, Tesca of the Scorching Desert, Ayah of the Red, Yellow and Night forest, Flurence of Wintera, Rukurangma of the Volcanic Canyon and an all new dungeon: White Shadow Castle Wall. Using their summoning powers, players will have the ability to deploy over 350 different monsters with five different attributes. The appearance and skills of the monster will vary based on its attributes, and can only be awakened once the player has achieved certain milestones. The fundamental factor in gameplay, which has also been the reason behind Summoners War: Sky Arena's success for over 8 years, will be the player's strategy around creating the best combination of monsters for each scenario.

Players will battle in real-time across mobile and PC, where they can take part in various single-player (Kingdom Expedition, Two types of Ascensions), co-op (field event, party dungeon) and competitive play styles in an open world map. When players join a guild, they can request gifts or select items from the guild shop. Voice chat is supported in-game to enable closer communication between guild members.

For the first time ever, players will also be able to dive into the immersive stories behind Summoners War's fan-favorite monsters.