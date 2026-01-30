Posted in: Com2uS, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: LoTR, Summoners War: Sky Arena, The Lord of the Rings

Summoners War Reveals The Lord of the Rings Collaboration

Summoners War: Sky Arenahas a new collaboration happening right now as characters and settings from The Lord of the Rings are in the game

Article Summary The Lord of the Rings joins Summoners War: Sky Arena with Frodo, Gandalf, Aragorn, Legolas, and Gollum.

Explore new Mordor missions, an event dungeon from Black Gate to Barad-dûr, and epic boss battles.

Special events running through March 31 offer players a 5★ Water Frodo and unique collaboration rewards.

Unlock The Lord of the Rings emojis, earn points, and claim Legendary Scrolls in limited-time events.

Com2uS has launched a brand new collaboration, as characters and settings from The Lord of the Rings have arrived in Summoners War: Sky Arena. Starting today, you'll see Frodo, Gandalf, Aragorn, Legolas, and Gollum, all appear in the game reimagined in the Summoners War's signature art style, along wityh a ton of new content that includes the Mordor region on Sky Island, a Land of Shadows event dungeon, and several limited-time events over the next few weeks that offer up tons of rewards. We have the rundown for you here and a cinematic trailer as well to check out before you dive in.

Summoners War: Sky Arena x The Lord of the Rings

With this update, major characters from The Lord of the Rings make their debut in Summoners War: Sky Arena. Players can meet five characters reimagined in Summoners War's style: ▲Frodo, bearer of the mission to destroy the One Ring; ▲Gandalf, guardian of the Fellowship; ▲Aragorn, heir to the throne; ▲Legolas, the Elven warrior; and ▲Gollum, corrupted by the Ring's temptation.

A variety of content inspired by The Lord of the Rings' vast world has also been introduced. In Mordor, the stronghold of evil that appears on Sky Island, players can take on three daily missions and five weekly missions that refresh each week to earn rewards. In the event dungeon Land of Shadows, players embark on a journey from the Black Gate to Barad-dûr, facing iconic bosses such as the Mouth of Sauron, Uglúk, and the Witch-king of Angmar in intense battles. Additional content includes Gandalf's Riddle, an Arena mode featuring a mysterious rival Master X; and The Lord of the Rings–themed emojis usable in chat.

To celebrate this landmark collaboration, Com2uS is running a series of special events through March 31 with abundant rewards. By playing collaboration content and completing missions, players can obtain a fully upgraded default 5★ Water Frodo with maxed skill levels and enhancements. During the collaboration period, players can also earn points by summoning default 3★ or higher Monsters, and upon reaching target milestones, receive one default 5★ Collab Character—marking the first time such a reward has been offered in a Summoners War: Sky Arena collaboration. In addition, a 10+1 Bonus Mystical Scroll Event will run through March 1.

Other events include ▲Gandal's Gift Bundle Event, where players collect The Lord of the Rings Coins; ▲Sky Island Point Shop Event, which rewards event points earned through content play; and ▲Gold Token Check-in Event, held based on daily logins and Crystal usage. Through these events, players can earn generous rewards such as Legendary Scrolls and collab scrolls.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!