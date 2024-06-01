Posted in: Com2uS, Games, Mobile Games, Summoners War | Tagged: Soul Strike, Summoners War: Sky Arena

Summoners War: Sky Arena Joins Soul Strike Limited-Time Event

Soul Strike has a new event for you to take part in over the next few weeks, this time featuring Summoners War: Sky Arena.

Article Summary Com2uS launches "Soul Strike" event featuring "Summoners War" crossover.

Meet new companions like Artamiel and Tiana, and unlock powerful abilities.

Obtain the Devilmon Doll relic and tackle the Trial of Ascension's new Hell mode.

Enjoy daily log-in bonuses, including Artamiel ally and Homunculus skill summon.

Com2uS has launched a new limited-time event for Soul Strike as the characters of Summoners War: Sky Arena have joined the game. The shorthand is you'll get some new companions, a couple of new abilities from the game, new items and relics to pick up, and a few events within the event. We have the finer details from the devs below as you can play the event for the next few weeks.

Soul Strike x Summoners War: Sky Arena

New Companions: Dominate the battlefield with Artamiel, who uses a basic attack to strike the enemies in the area, dealing damage and taunting them or Tiana, who uses a basic attack that causes Wind of Changes dealing damage to all enemies in the area and decreases Ally's skill cooldown and removes all debuffs. Or players can choose Anavel, who can summon Water Guardian Angel to inflict damage to all enemies in the area and decrease ATK SPD or Vanessa, who unleashes her fire power to inflict damage to nearby enemies and decrease their DEF for a certain period as well as increases ATK and CC RES of allies in the area.

Players can now summon either Attack or Support Homunculus. Attack Homunculus shoots frost orb towards the enemy and freezes them within the path while Support Homunculus causes AOE damage to enemies, decreases DEF for a certain period, and debuffs the enemy with either Stun, Lift, or Fear. Devilmon Relic + New Collab Dungeon: The Devilmon Doll relic increases the level of equipped Skills and Ally – perfect for the new Hell mode which has been added to the Trial of Ascension dungeon

The Devilmon Doll relic increases the level of equipped Skills and Ally – perfect for the new Hell mode which has been added to the Trial of Ascension dungeon Limited-Time Events: Check in everyday for a total of 7 days to obtain Artamiel (ally) and Homunculus Summon (skill). Players can also participate in the Rune Exchange Event and acquire 7 types of Runes in exchange for various rewards.

