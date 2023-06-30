Posted in: Com2uS, Games, Mobile Games, Summoners War | Tagged: Mobile, Summoners War: Sky Arena

Summoners War: Sky Arena To Receive New Revamp Update

Summoners War: Sky Arena is going through some changes soon as the game is getting "Reloaded" in a brand new revamp of the title.

Com2uS dropped new details this morning for Summoners War: Sky Arena, as they are giving the game a total revamp in an event they're calling "Reloaded." The move is being made to breathe new life into the game; not like it needed it as it's still super popular, but sometimes things need to change to keep going. It's been running for nine years, and at some point, you have to give it a refresh. We have the developer notes below of everything coming to the game soon, along with a new trailer hyping the changes.

New Monsters: Dominate the Summoners War: Sky Arena battlefield with Asura and Indra – new Monsters with unique skill sets. Four-armed god Asura focuses on multi-hits while Indra transforms into a suped-up form and strikes the enemy with lightning skill. Take advantage of "Special Summon," which raises the chance of pulling two monsters at a higher rate.

Dominate the Summoners War: Sky Arena battlefield with Asura and Indra – new Monsters with unique skill sets. Four-armed god Asura focuses on multi-hits while Indra transforms into a suped-up form and strikes the enemy with lightning skill. Take advantage of "Special Summon," which raises the chance of pulling two monsters at a higher rate. New Runes and Revamp: Rune Enhancement now has a 100% probability, with cost increasing according to the expected value. Obtain Essence of Runes and combine them with others to create new Legend grade Runes. Intangible Runes from the new Abyssal Floor round out the kit, while Seal Rune sets can be obtained in the Spiritual Realm.

Rune Enhancement now has a 100% probability, with cost increasing according to the expected value. Obtain Essence of Runes and combine them with others to create new Legend grade Runes. Intangible Runes from the new Abyssal Floor round out the kit, while Seal Rune sets can be obtained in the Spiritual Realm. New Dungeons: Summoners can now tackle Spiritual Realm, which has been added to Cairos Dungeon, consisting of 1 to 10 floors and a mid-boss. Spiritual Realm's wind attribute prevents continuous damage from monsters or overlapping use of the same monster. In the dungeon, players can acquire Fight, Enhance, Accuracy, Determination, and Tolerance runes that were previously dropped in the Rift Dungeon, as well as newly added Seal Runes. Abyssal Floor, where Summoners can collect the Intangible Rune as a special reward, is now available in Cairos Dungeon and will be updated seasonally.

Summoners can now tackle Spiritual Realm, which has been added to Cairos Dungeon, consisting of 1 to 10 floors and a mid-boss. Spiritual Realm's wind attribute prevents continuous damage from monsters or overlapping use of the same monster. In the dungeon, players can acquire Fight, Enhance, Accuracy, Determination, and Tolerance runes that were previously dropped in the Rift Dungeon, as well as newly added Seal Runes. Abyssal Floor, where Summoners can collect the Intangible Rune as a special reward, is now available in Cairos Dungeon and will be updated seasonally. Battle System Improvements: Unify attack gauge conditions with an additional turn or utilize Absorption to decrease the remaining gauge and increase by the reduced value.

