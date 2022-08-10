Sunday Gold Launches Prologue & Confirms Release Date

Team17 and BKOM Studios have launched a new prologue for their upcoming game Sunday Gold, while confirming when the game will be out. The team has been hard at work on this classic point-and-point dystopian adventure, which they've meshed with turn-based combat and escape room-like puzzles, so we haven't heard a ton from them as they've been keeping their heads down. but now we have confirmation the game will drop on PC on September 13th, 2022. What's more, you now have a playable prologue for the game, totally free down download on Steam right now, as a bit of an introduction to the story you'll eventually encounter. Enjoy the latest trailer below!

Sunday Gold follows Frank (aka 'The Vengeful Ex-Con'), Sally (aka 'The Activist'), and Gavin (aka 'The Disgruntled Ex-Employee') as they take on mysterious billionaire CEO Kenny Hogan. Players will swap control between the unlikely trio, utilising each con's individual talents to hack terminals, pick locks, break down doors, and take down the bad guys. For players wanting to give Frank, Sally, and Gavin a leg up in their latest escapade, the free-to-play prologue is now available on Steam, granting a snapshot of the debauchery and illegal activities the trio will get themselves embroiled in at launch. Atmospheric action: Immersed in the gritty and unwelcoming world of a dystopian near-future London, Sunday Gold's story takes players into the seedy underbelly of the corrupt elite, where secrets are hidden behind every locked door

Immersed in the gritty and unwelcoming world of a dystopian near-future London, Sunday Gold's story takes players into the seedy underbelly of the corrupt elite, where secrets are hidden behind every locked door Stylish turn-based combat: Comic book inspired sequences, specific skills, attacks, and talent trees, along with as many stolen items the trio can get their thievin' hands on, make for a unique turn-based combat experience

Comic book inspired sequences, specific skills, attacks, and talent trees, along with as many stolen items the trio can get their thievin' hands on, make for a unique turn-based combat experience Noggin' scratching puzzles: Explore each room and solve a combination of observation, deduction, and inventory puzzles; hunt for clues, hack terminals, and even bust down a door (or two)

Explore each room and solve a combination of observation, deduction, and inventory puzzles; hunt for clues, hack terminals, and even bust down a door (or two) Keep your cool: In the face of dead bodies, cybernetic dogs, and psychotic billionaires even the most hardened criminals will start to lose their cool – maintaining the team's composure with consumables and specific abilities will be key to mission success

In the face of dead bodies, cybernetic dogs, and psychotic billionaires even the most hardened criminals will start to lose their cool – maintaining the team's composure with consumables and specific abilities will be key to mission success A trio of trouble: Frank, Sally, and Gavin make for unusual comrades, but without each of their unique abilities to lock pick, hack, and rip things open with their bare hands, the mission is doomed to fail.