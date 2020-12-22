Super Baby 2 Will Be Coming To Dragon Ball FighterZ

Bandai Namco revealed the latest DLC character to jump into Dragon Ball FighterZ as players will soon get to fight as Super Baby 2. After finally getting our hands on Master Roshi this year, which was one of the most requested characters to be added to the game, we wondered just who the developers had up their sleeves to add as the last two characters of the third FighterZ Pass would be. We got the answer to that today as the company dropped a brand new trailer for Super Baby 2, which you can see below. On top of that, at the very end of the video, they decided to just reveal who the final character would be. It is now officially confirmed that Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta will be the final DLC character for this pass. Super Baby 2 will be dropping into the game on January 15th, 2021, while Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta will be coming at a later date, which we're guessing will probably be March/April 2021.

The Dragon Ball FighterZ news comes with an added bonus from Bandai Namco as they are planning to do a cross-promotional event among several Dragon Ball titles. The online event will apparently strive to create a space to feature multiple games under the banner of the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour, which is currently being planned to happen on Saturday, March 6th, 2021. The event will be a celebration of the franchise, with an emphasis on games, and will focus on Dragon Ball FighterZ, Dragon Ball Super Trading Card Games, and Dragon Ball Legends. No further details were released about it, but you can see a trailer for it below. We're expecting the company probably won't reveal much else until around February.