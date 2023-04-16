Super Bomberman R 2 Reveals Launch Date Along With Pre-Orders Konami has put Super Bomberman R 2 up for pre-order as the game is coming to PC and consoles later this Fall.

Konami dropped new details this week on the release of Super Bomberman R 2, as we now have a proper release date and pre-orders available. We now know the company will be bringing this entirely new entry of the iconic series back to PC and consoles, as the game will be released on September 12th. The game will have several modes of insane gameplay, including Castle, which is a 1 vs. 15 asymmetrical battle, and the return of Battle 64. We have more info on the game below along with the latest trailer.

Super Bomberman R 2

The Black Moon starship ravages across the galaxy destroying the cities on the planets it visits. As the threat looms across the universe once again, can the 8 Bomber Brothers and their new friends, the Ellons, save the universe and keep the peace? Join the Bomberman Brothers in an all-new single-player adventure to save the galaxy from the treacherous Dark Moon and be the life of the party with Super Bomberman R 2's new Battle Mode!

Battle Modes

Castle: Fight in 1 vs. 15 asymmetrical matches online in this new attack vs. defend battle mode! A defending player is tasked with creating a map and placing defensive traps to slow down the offense. Different terrain options, wall placements, defensive gimmicks, and the help of new character types called "Ellons" are at the defending player's disposal. The attacking side must blow through the defender's gimmicks to reach all the treasure chests and win.

Fight in 1 vs. 15 asymmetrical matches online in this new attack vs. defend battle mode! A defending player is tasked with creating a map and placing defensive traps to slow down the offense. Different terrain options, wall placements, defensive gimmicks, and the help of new character types called "Ellons" are at the defending player's disposal. The attacking side must blow through the defender's gimmicks to reach all the treasure chests and win. Battle 64: Be the last player standing in this battle royal classic. This chaotic mode features 64 players, but only one can come out victorious.

Be the last player standing in this battle royal classic. This chaotic mode features 64 players, but only one can come out victorious. Grand Prix: Compete for crystals and knock out other players. Team battles are a blast in this game mode.

Compete for crystals and knock out other players. Team battles are a blast in this game mode. Standard: The beloved classic battle mode from Super Bomberman R 1 and Super Bomberman Online returns.

Play, create, and share new battle stages!

The "Stage Editor" is a powerful new tool for players to craft their own stages and share them online for others to play in the new "Castle" Battle Mode. The amount of new and distinct SBR2 stages to find and defeat will be limitless!