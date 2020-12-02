Super Bomberman R Online Is Now Free For Stadia Players

Google Stadia players now have a new game they can play free on their accounts with Super Bomberman R Online. Starting today, anyone who owns a Google Stadia account can instantly play the game right now, no need to buy anything special or do any activations. You can literally jump into the game. In fact, you can do it from this link. You get the base game and the ability to play the 64 player mode in which you will go head-to-head against an army of individual players all looking to survive as long as they can in the game and be the last one standing. Kind of like a battle royale, but without all the usual tropes you see from the genre. Now, that being said, if you do wish to upgrade the game, they have an option for $10 to get the Premium Pack. Here are the details on that.

Alongside the base game, the Premium Pack allows players to freely play with any of the 14 additional characters, each equipped with special types and abilities. In addition to the ability to create private matches with friends, Super Bomberman R Online also delivers more than 100 customizable feature combinations, with numerous characters (including those from SBR and other Konami IP's), costumes, accessories and for the first time, bomb skins – affecting both the bomb and the blast itself. Select users will also be able to take full advantage of Crowd Play beta, a feature that allows players to jump into a game with their favorite streamers on YouTube.

Again, this pack is optional, it's not required to play the main game, but it's there if you want to add to the free stuff. This is the second game Stadia has offered its players free on their accounts following Destiny 2 New Light, which was offered on November 19th.