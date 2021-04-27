Super Mario Party Receives A Major Multiplayer Upgrade
This morning, Nintendo added a new major update to Super Mario Party, expanding the options for your multiplayer fun. According to Nintendo, they have added in Partner Party and the classic Mario Party board-game mode to be played online with friends through Nintendo Switch Online. What's more, they have also added in a "supercharged online soiree" with 70 minigames in the online Minigame mode that you can jump into with people without having to start a formal game.
You're probably wondering like us, "Why are we just getting this now and not when the game launched?" Good question. We don't know, and neither does anyone else, really. It seems like all of this was pretty easily accessible for them to throw into the game, almost like they planned it to expand the playability of the title. But the game has been out for two and a half years, so what was the point in giving it a much-needed major upgrade now and not say, three months after it came out?
Do you have what it takes to outwit your friends and family in Mario Party mode? Roll the dice and outmaneuver the competition in a bid to collect the most stars and prove you're the ultimate partygoer. It's the classic four-player board game mode – now updated with online play for the first time. Race, chase and put your relationships to the test in online Partner Party, a 2-vs.-2 team version of the classic board game mode. Work together to roam the board and secure victory against your opponents in this super competitive, super collaborative party mode. From the thrills of Bumper Brawl to the chills of Penguin Pushers and beyond, Super Mario Party brings 70 minigames packed with wildly different challenges to the online party. Whether you want to show off your minigame mastery, or you're in the mood for mirth and merriment, the expanded online multiplayer update in Super Mario Party has you covered.