Super Mario RPG Becomes The Latest Tetris 99 Maximus Cup

Tetris 99 is preparing for the next Maximus Cup event to take place this weekend, as Super Mario RPG will be the game of focus.

Event participants can unlock SNES RPG title items by earning 100 points.

The new theme unlocks features inspired by Super Mario RPG once players accumulate 100 points.

Access to the event requires a Nintendo Switch Online or Expansion Pack membership.

Nintendo released details this evening about the next Tetris 99 Maximus Cup, as the focus game this time around will be Super Mario RPG. As it has been with previous cups, you will jump into the game with a Nintendo Switch Online account and rack up points from how well you do in every game. After a certain amount of time, you'll eventually snag 100 points, which will allow you to unlock several items from the upcoming remake of the classic SNES RPG title, which you can only obtain during this event. (Well, until they hold another to let you get it again in a year or so.) We have more information for you about how the cup works, but you must have a subscription in order to take part in it.

"Players will earn event points based on their placement in each match. Once players have accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring background art, music, and Tetrimino designs inspired by Super Mario RPG. In Super Mario RPG, join Mario, Bowser, Peach, and original characters Mallow and Geno on their quest to repair the wish-granting Star Road in this role-playing adventure for everyone. Explore a colorful world featuring updated graphics and cinematics and run into monsters to enter turn-based battles with your party of three. Can this unexpected alliance put their differences aside long enough to save the day from the fearsome Smithy Gang?"

"In addition to Tetris 99, with a Nintendo Switch Online or Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, you can enjoy online play with compatible games, growing libraries of classic games, the ability to save on select digital games by purchasing pairs of Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers, and several other benefits and special offers. For more information and to learn about a free seven-day Nintendo Switch Online trial, go to the Nintendo Switch Online section on the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu."

