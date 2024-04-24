Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Super Monkey Banana Rumble

Super Monkey Banana Rumble Drops Multiple New Game Modes

SEGA revealed several modes that will be available in Super Monkey Banana Rumble, specifically for multiplayer to add some competition.

Article Summary SEGA introduces new multiplayer modes for Super Monkey Banana Rumble.

Compete with 2-16 players in exciting new challenges and unique items.

Experience modes like Race, Banana Hunt, Ba-BOOM!, Goal Rush, and Robot Smash.

Mark your calendars: the game rolls out with fresh content on June 25.

SEGA revealed new content for Super Monkey Banana Rumble, as the game will be getting several new modes added for additional challenges. The trailer shows off the modes as you can get them rolling with 2-16 players, depending on what you end up choosing. All of them will contain item boxes, and as you roll onto them, you'll get various items, including banana peels, bats, missiles, heavy balls, and more. Plus the characters have their own unique items they can snag mid-match as well. Enjoy the trailer and info on the modes, as the game will be out on June 25.

Super Monkey Banana Rumble – Multiplayer Modes

Race: Race against other players and reach the goal before they do but be careful! If you fall off the stage, you'll have to start again at the last checkpoint you passed. Expect plenty of fun and exciting obstacles that will keep players on their toes!

Race against other players and reach the goal before they do but be careful! If you fall off the stage, you'll have to start again at the last checkpoint you passed. Expect plenty of fun and exciting obstacles that will keep players on their toes! Banana Hunt: The goal of Banana Hunt is simple – collect as many bananas as you can! Be on the lookout for the Banana Cloud that will randomly appear and rain down lots of Banana Bunches. During the last 30 seconds of the match, Fever Time will activate and Banana Bunches will appear all over the stage, so try to get lots of points before time runs out!

The goal of Banana Hunt is simple – collect as many bananas as you can! Be on the lookout for the Banana Cloud that will randomly appear and rain down lots of Banana Bunches. During the last 30 seconds of the match, Fever Time will activate and Banana Bunches will appear all over the stage, so try to get lots of points before time runs out! Ba-BOOM!: Pass the bomb to your opponent and roll far away! If you're not holding onto a bomb by the end of a round, you'll be rewarded with points. Whoever has the most points after five rounds wins!

Pass the bomb to your opponent and roll far away! If you're not holding onto a bomb by the end of a round, you'll be rewarded with points. Whoever has the most points after five rounds wins! Goal Rush: In this team-based mode, your objective is to roll through goals to gain points, all the while working together to outscore the opposing team. At the end of the match, each team will receive points for every goal that matches their team color, so don't count your bananas just yet!

In this team-based mode, your objective is to roll through goals to gain points, all the while working together to outscore the opposing team. At the end of the match, each team will receive points for every goal that matches their team color, so don't count your bananas just yet! Robot Smash: Destroy the bots! Two teams compete against each other by hitting giant robots. How much damage you do depends on the weight of your character and how fast you're moving. The team with the most points at the end of the match wins!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!