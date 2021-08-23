Supercell Oy Will Launch An Everdale Beta Today In Select Regions

Mobile developer and publisher Supercell Oy have announced this morning that they will be releasing a special beta of Everdale today. The company will be giving people in select regions a chance to try it out as they make an effort to work out some of the issues and make sure its ready to launch. The countries they're testing in include Canada, the UK, Nordics, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Malaysia. No word yet as to when the game will be ready to launch, but as of right now, they're not even taking pre-regisrations on either Google Play or the Apple Store.

A totally new style of game for Supercell, Everdale focuses on cooperative world building, and is set in an all-new fantasy universe that is peaceful, relaxing and filled with enchantment. There are no wars or looting – just good vibes and friendly collaboration. Everdale takes builder games to the next level by allowing players to collaborate and see each other's progress in real time – which is a technological feat Supercell is proud of and is new for this style of game. It is also a social game right from the start, allowing players to play as a community in the same seamless world.

As always with Supercell, the company has incredibly high standards and wants to create the best possible experiences for players. So while the game is headed into beta, they will only launch it globally if they think it has the potential to be a game players love and will play for years to come. As mentioned earlier, it's a very exciting time for Supercell – not only is Everdale entering beta, but they recently shared details on three Clash games currently in development – Clash Quest (currently in beta) Clash Mini, and Clash Heroes.