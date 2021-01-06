SuperMash Will Officially Launch On Steam On January 13th

Developer ands Publisher Digital Continue revealed today that they will be bringing their hit game SuperMash to Steam next week. If you're not familiar with the game, you play the role of a clerk at a game store who has managed to find a magical way to make whatever games he wants using two genres. Take whatever combination you want and create a hit game in a magical cartridge, coming up with all sorts of oddball but fun versions of classics you may remember. And yes, all of the games you come up with are playable! YOu can read more about it below as the game will drop on January 13th, 2021.

In SuperMash, you're an independent video game store clerk who's found a special magical game console. It spews out retro games with crazy randomized titles, mashed-up gameplay and objectives, and even authentic bugs – all of which you'll get to play! Including elements of multiple classic game genres, from Action Adventure to JRPG, SHMUP to Classic Platformer, every mashed boot-up is an unexpected surprise! EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED! – Glitches, goals, and obstacles change up the gameplay, so you never know if you're headed to an easy win – or an near impossible challenge!

CUSTOMIZE YOUR GAMES! – With Dev Cards, you can customize elements of each Mash, like enemies, players, mechanics, and environments. Keep playing to collect them all!

THE POSSIBILITIES ARE ENDLESS! – With genres including Platformer, Action Adventure, Shoot 'Em Up, Metrovania, Stealth, and JRPG, there are all kinds of wacky – sometimes wonderful, sometimes scary – ways that gameplay, bugs and objectives can randomly combine.

CHALLENGE YOUR FRIENDS! – Share each Mash's unique code with a friend or streamer to see if they can succeed where you failed—or impress them by completing their "impossible" Mashes!