Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Lillipup Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of tonight's Lillipup Spotlight Hour, let's dive into this Very Good Boy's lore.

Dex entry number 506, Lillipup is a pure Normal-type species from the Unova Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Five. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female and has no discernible gender difference. Referred to as the "Puppy Pokémon" (big shock there), this is what Lillipup's Dex entry says:

This Pokémon is popular with beginners because it's intelligent, obedient to its Trainer's commands, and easy to raise.

Lillipup is the first stage of a three-stage evolutionary line. The second stage is Herdier, which keeps the Normal-typing and has the classification of "Loyal Dog." Then, the ultimate evolution of Lillipup, Stoutland also maintains the typing while taking on an even sweeter classification: the "Big-Hearted Pokémon." The Lillipup line is quite obviously inspired by dogs, with Lillipup specifically designed after the Yorkshire Terrier.

For fans of the anime, Lillipup has major appearances in the episode The Battle According to Leonora! and the dual films White – Victini & Zekrom and Black – Victini and Reshiram. An iconic moment in the series focuses on an old Stoutland in One Journey Ends, Another Begins… when a Litten mourns the death of its friend, a Stoutland. Pokémon death is rarely seen or spoken about in the series, making this a major moment.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Lillipup:

Black: It faces strong opponents with great courage. But, when at a disadvantage in a fight, this intelligent Pokémon flees.

White: The long hair around its face provides an amazing radar that lets it sense subtle changes in its surroundings.

Sun: Because it doesn't yelp, it's extremely popular with Trainers who live in apartment buildings.

Sword: This Pokémon is courageous but also cautious. It uses the soft fur covering its face to collect information about its surroundings.

Shield: This Pokémon is far brighter than the average child, and Lillipup won't forget the love it receives or any abuse it suffers.