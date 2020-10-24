Surviving The Aftermath Launches Onto Steam Early Access

Paradox Interactive revealed this week that they've officially moved Surviving The Aftermath into Steam's Early Access system. The move comes with a brand new update for the game, #11 to be precise, which adds in a bunch of new content. This includes new quests that allow players to send their specialists out into the post-apocalypse to complete missions, where they can earn rewards and explore branching storylines. What part of the narrative will you end up exploring? You can check out the latest trailer for the game below before you dive into the survival.

Survive and thrive in a post-apocalyptic future — resources are scarce but opportunity calls. Build the ultimate disaster proof colony, protect your colonists, and restore civilization to a devastated world. Go beyond the colony and explore the wastelands to gather resources, meet rival colonies, and fight off bandits. Build and manage a colony of survivors after a world-ending event. Construct more than 61 unique buildings to handle everything from resource collection and farming to exploration and security. Explore a vast procedurally generated world featuring six different biomes filled with resources, wildlife, rival societies and more. Each environment has different conditions that affect your colony's survival. Stay vigilant: Natural disasters, dangerous animals, and bandits will put your survivors to the test.

Recruit over 80 unique Specialists, each with their own skills and motivations, to manage your colony's resources and production. Send them beyond the Gate on scientific missions, scavenger runs, and to fight bandits. Life in the aftermath requires you to make moral choices. You may not be able to control everything in your colony, but how you respond to situations and emergent events will shape the character of your new civilization. Every decision can have dire consequences on your colony's survival. Your reputation with other societies will affect your ability to trade and can even affect your relationship with their leaders. Colonists have a mind of their own and will react to your choices. Fortify your gates and protect your colony from rampaging animals and deadly bandits. Enemies who breach the gate will pour into your colony, wreaking havoc on everything in their wake. Take command of your specialists and drive the invaders back.