Surviving The Aftermath Will Finally Launch On November 16th

Paradox Interactive revealed today that they will finally be bringing Surviving The Aftermath out of Early Access and releasing it on November 16th. The game will be sold for $30 on PC and all three major consoles (last-gen so far, no word about next-gen). The team also announced the Outback Radio Pack has been added to the Early Access Founder's Edition, so anyone who already owns the Founder's Edition will get the radio pack as a free content when it launches. Those who want to use Steam can participate in Early Access before launch at a 25% discount until November 1st.

In Surviving The Aftermath, you will build a thriving colony and restore civilization to a devastated world in Paradox's second installment in the Surviving series. Take up arms, fortify your gates, and fight against the hazards of the apocalypse – bandits, natural disasters, disease – all while making the tough choices needed to see your colony through to survival. Send Specialists beyond the colony's gates to gather resources, meet rival colonies, build outposts, and more, securing the colony's future. Equip your Specialists with armor and weapons to defend the colony from attacking bandits and rampaging wildlife. Build and Manage a Colony: Build and manage a colony of survivors after a world-ending event. Construct more than 130 buildings and survive a harsh world filled with danger. Stay prepared, a natural disaster or environmental catastrophe can doom an ill-equipped settlement.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Surviving the Aftermath – Release Date Announcement (https://youtu.be/GacNAEX4p18)