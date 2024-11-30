Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cellbit, Dumativa Game Studio, Enigma of Fear, Nuuvem

Suspense Title Enigma of Fear Released on Steam

Can you and your dog solve the mystery? The suspenseful investigation pixel art video game Enigma of Fear is out now on Steam

Article Summary Discover detective Mia's quest in the new Steam release, Enigma of Fear, blending pixel art and 3D suspense.

Solve puzzles, battle paranormal foes, and uncover deep secrets in a place that doesn't exist.

Guide your adventure with deduction, open-world exploration, and a gripping narrative.

Enjoy dynamic soundtracks and stunning art, while relying on loyal Lupi for sanity in dangerous encounters.

Indie game developer Cellbit, along with publishers Dumativa Game Studio and Nuuvem, has released their latest game, Enigma of Fear, on Steam this week. This is a pixel art/3D investigation and suspense game in which you play a detective named Mia, accompanied by her dog Lupi, trying to solve a mystery through a series of puzzles and using pure deduction. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game is out now.

Enigma of Fear

In a place that doesn't exist, young detective Mia and her little dog Lupi investigate the disappearance of her father, one of the most skilled agents in the world, and the leader of Ordo Realitas, an organization of paranormal detectives. Enigma of Fear is a game of investigation and mystery in Pixel Art/3D where your deduction is your guide. Play and enjoy this story in the way that you want to: analyze thoroughly every detail in an engaging narrative, ask partner agents for help, face enemies, or try to go through them stealthily. Unravel a deep secret entangled in the Perimeter with the mystery of the "Cult of Fear" – a group responsible for the disappearance of countless agents from Ordo Realitas.

What is a place that doesn't exist? Why did your father come here? Where are the missing agents? Explore the Perimeter any way you want: an open world and nonlinear, where you can let your own curiosity and deduction guide your next steps and experiences. Use an immersive inspection and investigation system that will allow you to feel like a true detective analyzing dozens of clues that hide the secrets of the story. Examine documents and evidence, solve enigmas, make use of your equipment, review your discoveries in Mia's mental map, and much more. Defeat terrifying paranormal creatures and unique bosses. Follow your instincts, face the paranormal threats, and try to stay alive in front of Fear.

Reinstate your connection to Reality with your loyal dog Lupi to regain sanity after dangerous paranormal encounters. Talk to partners from Ordo Realitas, like the hacker Samuel and the occultist Agatha, to uncover clues and valuable information if you're lost or need to remind yourself of some details. Dazzle at a remarkable and outstanding art direction that blends the charisma of Pixel Art with the immersion of 3D environments with dynamic lighting. Embark on the mysterious atmosphere with a dynamic and contextual soundtrack that adapts to the events in the game.

