SV2 Signed As New Balance's First Gaming Ambassador

New Balance is expansing thier lineup of brand ambassadors, as SV2 has come on board as the company's first gaming ambassador

New Balance announced this week that they have signed their first gaming ambassador, as streamer and player SV2 has joined up with the company. If you don't know SV2, the man promarily streams on YouTube and makes TikTok content tied to the EA Sport FC series, as well as making his own football challenges and trick shots. Blending the two to encourage the next generation of players on both sides of the coin. So it only made sense for the company to sign him to a deal, showing off their gear in the process. We have more info from the announcement below.

New Balance x SV2

SV2, also known as Eman, aligns with the brand on his ability to compete on both the physical and virtual pitch. In his endless pursuit to create content for his community, SV2 represents a pinnacle expression of sport, craft and community. His electric energy and authenticity have made him a cultural bridge between the virtual and physical worlds of football, connecting with the next generation of footballers and gamers inspired to create through inclusion in his videos or his SV2 Youth Football camps. As an ambassador, SV2 will support New Balance's efforts to bridge physical and virtual football through gaming activations, content and storytelling, and engaging with the brand's partners. The brand will also support SV2's craft as a creator and in growing his online community.

"Joining New Balance as their first gaming ambassador is a massive honor. I'm excited to show that the future of sport isn't just physical. It's digital too," says Eman. "Gaming has become a powerful platform for creativity, competition and community, and I'm proud to represent a brand that recognizes that."

"We're so excited to add Eman as our first gaming ambassador," says Chuck Mauro, Senior Global Director of Brand Strategy and Creative at New Balance. "His ability to seamlessly blend gaming and football makes him a powerful storyteller and an advocate for the next generation. We're looking forward to where this partnership can take us in the gaming space and beyond."

