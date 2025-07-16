Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: One More Game, SwapMeat

SwapMeat Launches New Summer Playtest Starting Tomorrow

The agme SwapMeat has another playtest happening this month, as you can try out the lates build of the game for a solid week

Article Summary SwapMeat launches a new playtest June 17-23, giving players a week to try the latest build.

Co-op roguelite shooter lets you swap meat with enemies to gain unique abilities and power-ups.

Play solo or with friends, facing wild aliens, brutal boss fights, and a galaxy of challenges.

Upgrade weapons, stats, and work your way up the Rangus Meats corporate ladder in every run!

Indie game developer and publisher One More Game revealed that a new playtest is coming out for the game SwapMeat, as you'll have a solid week to play the latest build. The team has been working on this for a while now, with a number of changes since its original concept. This will be the first major test of the game since the last one they held in March, offering players a chance to try the latest build. The test will be available from June 17-23, as you can sign up for it on the game's website.

SwapMeat

SwapMeat is a roguelite third-person shooter where you raid the galaxy's weirdest worlds and angriest aliens for their meat. Swap meat with the enemies you defeat to steal their abilities and augment your hero on the fly, and fight alongside your friends to bring home the bacon.

In SwapMeat, you swap meat! Loot defeated enemies for fresh meat to boost your stats and fine-tune your hero's arsenal of abilities as you face down the next wave of weirdos.

This shooter is roguelite as heck! SwapMeat is a third-person shooter with roguelite progression, wild abilities, and satisfying gunplay. Choose your next planet from the galactic map, drop in, and engage in combat with the unfriendly locals. Complete your missions and extract the planet's meat core before your goose is cooked.

There's no I in Meat! Play solo if you're in the mood for a single serving, or squad up with your coworkers, err, friends — SwapMeat's tuned for co-op shootin' and lootin'! With shared upgrades, strategic teamplay, and brutal boss fights, the chain's only as strong as its weakest (sausage) link.

I'm Doing My Part! You're a "Meat Scientist" for Rangus Meats — a multigalactic corporation dedicated to creating a sustainable food source to feed the universe (also, operating profitable theme parks). Your job: scour the universe's frontier for fresh meat to add to Rangus' portfolio of meat-based products. It's dangerous, and the pay is mid, but at least you get to do it with your friends.

Advance Your Corporate Career! SwapMeat has the deep and rewarding progression you'd expect from a great roguelite. Every time you make it back to the mothership with your meat parts intact, you can upgrade your weapons, your abilities, and even yourself. Move yourself ever closer to Rangus Meats Upper Management — and ridin' first class on the gravy train.

