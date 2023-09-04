Posted in: Games, Kasedo Games, Video Games | Tagged: Clarity Games, Sweet Dreams Alex

Sweet Dreams Alex Will Arrive On PC This October

Kasedo Games will take you on a new journey of dreams as players can experience a cozy puzzler title with Sweet Dreams Alex.

Indie game developer Clarity Games and publisher Kasedo Games announced recently they will release Sweet Dreams Alex this October. This is a cozy little puzzler game in which you are a Dream Builder for a little girl named Alex, as you will construct and bring to live labyrinths full of distractions to keep Nightmares away. The game has its own little charm about it with a cure pixel design and some music to match. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will be released on October 5 for PC on both Steam and the Epic Games Store.

"Alex is still small, but her dreams are big. Sweet Dreams Alex is a wholesome puzzle and construction game, filled to the brim with atmosphere and charm. Each level presents a new challenge that you can solve in a variety of creative ways, while experiencing a cute slice-of-life story about the wonders of childhood. ‎You are Alex's Dream Builder, tasked with keeping Nightmares away while she sleeps. With a variety of tools at your disposal, you must construct winding labyrinths full of devious distractions to delay her Nightmares until the morning comes. Alex and her family just moved into their new home. It's all still a bit much, and a bit scary, but also quite exciting. Together, they start Alex's diary, to write down all the important new things as they happen – like getting ice cream, making friends, going to the mall, visiting the most beautiful ocean-museum, and watching TV."

"Discover over 250 hand-crafted puzzles split into six different worlds, each of them teeming with their own unique mechanics and storylines. Manage the dreams carefully to guide Alex through her childhood, one exciting day and one restful night at a time. Life is crazy. Sweet Dreams Alex is a peaceful game to take a break with. Every level, every moment is packed with a deep, relaxing atmosphere, accompanied by over 70 minutes of wonderful music by popular lofi artist Towerz."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!