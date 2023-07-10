Posted in: Games, Team17, Video Games | Tagged: Ernestas Norvaišas, Sweet Transit

Sweet Transit Announces New Swift Expedition Update

Team17 is adding a ton of new content to Sweet Transit as the team revealed the new Swift Expedition update for the game.

Developer Ernestas Norvaišas and publisher Team17 revealed that Sweet Transit is getting an upgrade in content with the Swift Expedition update. The game will be getting a number of new additions, including the ability to customize your network of railways, as well as the ability to evolve the industry of railroads and railway travel. All of this should be expected as the game is technically still in Early Access and is being developed as we speak. You can read more about the update below and check out the latest trailer for the content, as it will be released later today.

"Sweet Transit's Swift Expedition update also introduces a variety of quality-of-life improvements to the game, including a full overhaul of the game's user interface; double the amount of trains players have in operation previously; and a 'Natural Attractiveness' bonus to player settlements, which can be attained by ensuring their citizens are in close proximity to features of natural beauty such as mountains, trees, large bodies of water, and hedges and statues which can be placed around residences.

Systems-led city builder: Starting with a single warehouse, build a thriving, interconnected world of villages and cities as you expand your rail network and evolve your society.

Starting with a single warehouse, build a thriving, interconnected world of villages and cities as you expand your rail network and evolve your society. Customisable rail network: Construct platforms and stations linked by intricate railway routes to help connect settlements and ensure a painless transit for both workers and civilians.

Construct platforms and stations linked by intricate railway routes to help connect settlements and ensure a painless transit for both workers and civilians. Evolve your industry: From steam to diesel, play through distinct eras of the railway and plan the most economic expansions using the technology at your disposal.

From steam to diesel, play through distinct eras of the railway and plan the most economic expansions using the technology at your disposal. Be a person of the people: Keep a close eye on your citizens and ensure their needs are met as you expand your routes and scale up your settlements.

Keep a close eye on your citizens and ensure their needs are met as you expand your routes and scale up your settlements. Full modding support: Create custom content via Steam Workshop, including structures, locomotives, in-game rules, progression markers, and graphics.

