Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris Releases New Major DLC

Bandai Namco has released a major DLC pack for Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris, adding a ton of content to the game. The DLC is called Blooming Of Matricaria, and with it comes an entirely new storyline that will throw you into the middle of a massive battle in which all of the characters will need to pull together as a team. Along with the DLC, the team also released a free update for the game available to everyone, and the news that the game will be released on Nintendo Switch on September 30th, 2022. We have more info on all of this down below along with the latest trailer.

When a sudden attack led by Round Robin of the Four Lords plunges Central Cathedral into chaos, Kirito and his new ally, Rogu, stand to oppose these deadly foes. The 100-day countdown to humanity's destruction begins today! Following the events of the "Ancient Apostles" storylines and the Blooming Of Forget-Me-Not DLC, Blooming of Matricaria delivers a new multi-chapter experience where Kirito and his friends must prepare to stand up to the Four Lords and prevent them from using the Divine Object of Mass Destruction. In addition to Rogu, the charming new playable character, players will have access to the new "Shield and Axe" weapon type which excels in preventing attacks and overpowering the enemy with increased firepower. Blooming of Matricaria also includes new maps, dungeons, and divine beasts to challenge in intense battles, as well as a moving story involving fan-favorite characters.

Also released today, a free update for Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris brings increased level caps for playable characters, weapons, enemies, and raid quests, along with five new Series Equipment to collect, the ability to update and reserve Play Avatars, and other miscellaneous enhancements.