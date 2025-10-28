Posted in: Blumhouse Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Crisol: Theater of Idols

Crisol: Theater of Idols Releases First Video in New Series

A new video series is going to happen for the game Crisol: Theater of Idols, with the first episode available to watch now

Developer Vermila Studios and Blumhouse Games introduce players to a horror-filled, reimagined Spain.

Players wield blood as both weapon and resource, making every shot in battle a deadly risk.

Uncover twisted folklore, gruesome history, and terrifying enemies in this first-person horror adventure.

Developer Vermila Studios and publisher Blumhouse Games have started a new video series for their upcoming game Crisol: Theater of Idols, with the first episode out now. We don't know how many episodes there will be, but this is meant to be a proper introduction into the game through a series of videos that aren't quite guides but also aren't quite developer diaries. The first video, which you can see here, guides players through the island of Tormentosa, located off the coast of Hispaña. This location is the developer's twisted version of their home country, with a ton of references to Spain and other cultural references that have been warped by horror. Enjoy the video!

Crisol: Theater of Idols

Crisol: Theater of Idols is a gripping first-person horror action-adventure set in the haunting world of Hispania, a nightmarish reimagining of Spain. Playing as Gabriel, a soldier who can use his own blood as a deadly weapon, you embark on a journey to fulfill a divine mission from the Sun God. Explore the cursed island of Tormentosa, uncover dark secrets, and battle horrifying enemies. Will you survive?

Explore the Cursed Island of Tormentosa: Uncover the chilling history and twisted folklore of Tormentosa, a beautiful but malevolent island. Traverse eerie landscapes, crumbling grand ruins, and labyrinthine streets as you peel back the layers of cults and blood sacrifice.

Blood is Your Weapon—and Your Curse: Blood is both your lifeline and your ammunition. Wield this new-found power against terrifying enemies and solve intricate puzzles, but beware: every shot drains your life. Choose wisely—survival hinges on your ability to balance life and death.

Blood is both your lifeline and your ammunition. Wield this new-found power against terrifying enemies and solve intricate puzzles, but beware: every shot drains your life. Choose wisely—survival hinges on your ability to balance life and death. A Story Rooted in Horror and History: Hispania's disturbing fusion of historical events, folklore, and religious undertones creates a uniquely horrifying world. Face off against staggering statues brought to life and unravel a dark narrative that blurs the line between reality and nightmare.

