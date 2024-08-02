Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Sword Art Online, Video Games | Tagged: Sword Art Online, Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream Drops Several Character Trailers

Bandai Namco has released five new trailers for Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream, highlighting some familiar characters

Article Summary Bandai Namco drops new trailers for Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream, showcasing five beloved characters.

Character trailers feature Agil, Klein, Argo, Silica, and Lisbeth in 30-second spotlight moments.

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream launches on PC and consoles on October 4, 2024.

Experience a unique storyline with 21 characters from across Sword Art Online's arcs in multiplayer co-op gameplay.

Bandai Namco has released a set of character trailers for Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream, as they highlight some familiar faces for fans to get excited about. The five characters we get some quick quality time with are Agil, Klein, Argo, Silica, and Lisbeth, who all get a moment to shine in about 30 seconds' time. Enjoy all of the trailer here as the game is still set to be released for PC and consoles on October 4, 2024.

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream is an exciting new start as we depart from the 10th anniversary of the Sword Art Online game series! Galaxia, a new system allowing players to relive the past, has been added to ALfheim Online; however, Galaxia spins out of control, causing players from all over time and space to be displaced! To set the timeline back on track, Kirito must work with fallen friends…and foes. Each with their own specific role on the battlefield, 21 Sword Art Online characters from various arcs are gathered to fight. Team up with a total of 20 players from around the world in 1 of 5 parties comprised of four players each for multiplayer co-op action! True to the Sword Art Online series, join a raid party and prepare for a fight with high-difficulty bosses together! How you prepare for the fight is the key to victory!

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream features a new original story where all Sword Art Online worlds collide, with out-of-the-box interactions between the different characters—enemies become allies, the dead become the undead, etc. What would happen if characters from separate Sword Art Online worlds and timelines collided? If a changed past is the difference between life and death, how far would someone go to ensure they get their second chance? Players get to experience various interactions from across the best of all arcs (S1-S4) within the game.

