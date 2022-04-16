Sword Of Legends Online Launches New Easter Event

In case you're looking for an Easter event this weekend, Gameforge has you covered with their own Sword Of Legends Online Egg Hunt. Technically it's more than an Egg Hunt as from now until April 28th, you can take part in a series of events within the game including a Bird Brawl, a Tug-Of-War, and do it all fashionably with new costumes that will light up the community. We have the details for you below as we wish you luck in all of the competition and questing.

Bird Brawl Quest: Turn yourself into a lightning-fast bird to compete in the Bird Brawl quest in Sword Of Legends Online. Talk to Constable Lao in Jiangdu to get started on this quest in a flash! You'll reap some brilliant prizes such as recipes, titles, cosmetic items, and items for changing the weather in your hero's home.

Tug-Of-War: Everyone loves a contest of strength, so step right up and test your might with the Tug-Of-War. Tang Xuanzong once hosted one of the biggest tug-of-war contests and from then on, Tug-Of-War has been a part of the Qingming Festival. Talk to Gui Xiaoer in Jiangdu, and pull with all of your might and reach 12 points, and you just might make off with some more amazing rewards.

New Costumes: But that's not all Yolks, new season, new you! With spring in the air, it's time for some new threads. Hop over to the shop and check out the delightfully super-soft Moon Bunny costume, or fancy yourself up with the Romantic costumes and enjoy a lovely stroll under the clouds.