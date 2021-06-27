Swords Of Legends Online Has Been Given A Release Date

This past week, Gameforge finally gave a proper release date to Swords Of Legends Online, as we're getting it sooner than we thought. The MMORPG developed by Wangyuan Shengtang & Aurogon will be launching on July 9th for PC, as you will play as one of six classes and embark on incredible quests set within the storied franchise. You can learn more about the game below and check out the latest trailer, as you can currently sign up ahead of time before the game's launch.

A Fantasy World Unlike Any Other: Inspired by the cultural myths and legends of ancient China, Swords of Legends Online features a vibrant tapestry of rich characters, fantastical settings, and a visual aesthetic that pays tribute to the lore that influenced the game—from historically accurate costumes down to the distinct flora and fauna of each region. Gods, Demons, and Brave Warriors: A fascinating tale of an ancient war between light and darkness only scratches the surface of an ongoing story that features powerful artifacts, epic battles, ferocious monsters, cults, brave warriors, and a quest to unlock the power of the Ancestral Sword!

A Class for Every Playstyle: Whether you prefer the up close and personal melee warfare of the Berserker or the healing and support abilities of the Bard, with six initial classes Swords of Legends Online allows you to play to your strengths and be an effective party member.

Fast, Fluid Traversal: With such a vast amount of content available to explore, the ability to move quickly and gracefully across the map is vitally important. Characters in Swords of Legends Online can utilize sprinting and double-jumping in classic Wuxia style.

Post-Raid Chill Zone: After a long day of battling demons for the fate of the world, players can retire to their home in the clouds, with fully customizable houses on their personal private islands in the sky! If you don't feel like hosting, hop on a flying mount and explore a neighborhood filled with other players' cozy abodes!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Swords of Legends – Release Date Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/GIZ8QxTCPy8)