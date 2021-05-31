Swords Of Legends Online Reveals Home Options Among The Clouds

Gameforge and developers Wangyuan Shengtang & Aurogon revealed the latest bit of content that you can play in Swords Of Legends Online. There is a part of the game that will let you create your dream home within the kingdom, giving you the ability to create a place for you with the decor you choose to bring you peace and comfort. There are many options abound to give you the perfect place among the clouds that you can call your own. We have the details from the devs and a trailer showcasing what you could make your palace look like. Enjoy it as we wait for the game to get a proper release date.

Make your House your Home: You can transform, decorate and manage your residence exactly how you please. The extensive housing system puts a massive range of creative options at your fingertips, giving you tons of different daily activities to perform.

