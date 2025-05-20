Posted in: Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: Microids Studio Paris, Syberia Remastered, Virtuallyz Gaming

Syberia Remastered Announced For Steam & PlayStation

The clockpunk universe of Benoît Sokal has been fully remastered, as Syberia Remastered was announced for both PC and PlayStation

Article Summary Syberia Remastered announced for Steam and PlayStation with a 2025 release window.

Classic 2002 adventure returns with fully revamped graphics and a modernized soundtrack.

Puzzles and gameplay are reimagined for smoother, more intuitive play while keeping the original spirit.

Follow Kate Walker's iconic story through a visually enhanced clockpunk universe by Benoît Sokal.

Developer Virtuallyz Gaming and Microids Studio Paris, along with publisher Microids, have announced Syberia Remastered is on the way. This is a top-to-bottom remastering of the 2002 title, bringing the game back to live for modern platforms with upgraded graphics, and cleaner soundtrack, better mechanics, and more. You can see more in the first trailer here, as the game is currently being planned for a 2025 release.

Syberia Remastered

Kate Walker, a brilliant lawyer from New York, is sent to a remote village in the French Alps to finalize the sale of an old automaton factory. But what begins as a routine assignment soon turns into an extraordinary journey across Eastern Europe and its snow-covered landscapes. Accompanied by Oscar, a loyal and one-of-a-kind automaton, Kate sets out to explore mysterious and forgotten places, filled with eccentric characters, as she follows the trail of Hans Voralberg, a genius inventor pursuing a seemingly impossible dream: finding the last living mammoths on the mythical island of Syberia.

A Faithful and Stunning Overhaul: Meet Syberia's iconic characters fully redesigned and explore the game's most emblematic locations brought to life in beautifully enhanced 3D. Every environment has been carefully rebuilt with an art direction that stays true to Benoît Sokal's unique style, offering an even deeper immersion into his singular visual universe.

Meet Syberia's iconic characters fully redesigned and explore the game's most emblematic locations brought to life in beautifully enhanced 3D. Every environment has been carefully rebuilt with an art direction that stays true to Benoît Sokal's unique style, offering an even deeper immersion into his singular visual universe. Reimagined Mechanical Puzzles: Enjoy a fresh take on the game's intricate puzzles, redesigned to provide a smoother and more intuitive experience while preserving their essential role in uncovering the secrets behind Voralberg's genius.

Enjoy a fresh take on the game's intricate puzzles, redesigned to provide a smoother and more intuitive experience while preserving their essential role in uncovering the secrets behind Voralberg's genius. A Modernized Gameplay Experience: Rediscover Kate Walker's journey with an updated user interface, improved 3D navigation, and more fluid controls tailored to today's standards, all without compromising the game's contemplative and narrative soul.

Rediscover Kate Walker's journey with an updated user interface, improved 3D navigation, and more fluid controls tailored to today's standards, all without compromising the game's contemplative and narrative soul. A Rich and Immersive World: From the alpine town of Valadilène to the frozen edges of Eastern Russia, Syberia transports you into a world of mystery, automatons, and poetic machinery. Dive into a clockpunk adventure where realism blends seamlessly with dreamlike wonder.

From the alpine town of Valadilène to the frozen edges of Eastern Russia, Syberia transports you into a world of mystery, automatons, and poetic machinery. Dive into a clockpunk adventure where realism blends seamlessly with dreamlike wonder. A Moving and Unforgettable Story: Experience a deeply human narrative, as Kate Walker's legal assignment turns into a profound journey of self-discovery. Filled with unexpected encounters, emotional choices, and moments of awe, Syberia's tale blurs the line between strangeness and the sublime.

