Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: New Balance, Sydeon

Sydeon Signed As Second New Balance Gaming Ambassador

New Balance has signed Sydeon as the brand's second official gaming ambassador, as she'll be a part of product launches and activations

Article Summary New Balance names Sydeon as its second gaming ambassador, expanding its presence in digital culture.

Sydeon will blend fashion and gaming by supporting New Balance lifestyle product launches and activities.

With over 824K followers, Sydeon's content merges gaming, cosplay, fashion, and personal vlogging.

New Balance will feature Sydeon in gaming events, tournaments, and support her creative content journey.

New Balance recently announced its second gaming ambassador signing, as Sydeon has joined the brand. Syd will be bringing fashion and gaming together through her brand, as she will be front-and-center to many of the company's lifestyle product launches, while also taking part in various gaming activations for NB. We have more info about the signing below from the company, along with a couple of quotes from both parties on the signing.

Sydeon embodies the modern creator—dynamic, multifaceted, and deeply connected to her audience. From variety gaming to cosplay, fashion, and lifestyle content, her vibrant presence has attracted over 824K followers across platforms. Her vlog-style videos – capturing her POV as she travels and explores the world – offer a refreshing and deeply personal look inside her life for her audience. With roots in variety gaming, Sydeon brings a valuable new perspective to New Balance's growing presence in digital culture.

Her content resonates with a broad audience, blending gaming, lifestyle and self-expression in a way that feels both vibrant and personal. Her personal style aligns naturally with the brand and speaks authentically to the next generation of creators. As an ambassador passionate about bridging fashion and gaming, Sydeon will support the brand's lifestyle product launches by showcasing her style to her community. New Balance will support Syd's craft of content creation across her channels, and will integrate Syd into various gaming activations, including events and tournaments on Rival X.

"Joining New Balance is a dream come true for me," says Syd. "I've always wanted to bridge my love of fashion and gaming, and it means a lot to partner with a brand that values craftsmanship and champions creativity."

"We're thrilled to welcome Sydeon into the New Balance family," says Chuck Mauro, Senior Global Director of Brand Strategy and Creative at New Balance. "She's the epitome of the modern-day creator, someone who has an infectious personality and is always in pursuit of their craft. Her ability to build community and authentically live at the intersection of gaming and lifestyle makes her a perfect fit for New Balance as we expand into the gaming space."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!