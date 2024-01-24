Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: CollectorVision Games, Sydney Hunter and the Curse of the Mayan

Sydney Hunter & The Curse Of The Mayan To Drop On February 6

CollectorVision Games confirmed that Sydney Hunter and The Curse of the Mayan will be out on Xbox and PlayStation on February 6.

The title features classic platformer gameplay with an 8-bit aesthetic.

Game draws from Maya culture, with levels inspired by Maya gods and history.

Includes a unique soundtrack and a hidden character crossover for discovery.

Indie game developer and publisher CollectorVision Games confirmed the release date for more console platforms today for Sydney Hunter and the Curse of the Mayan. The team revealed that it will be coming to Xbox and PlayStation on February 6, bringing with it all of the content that Switch and PC players already have experienced. You can read more about the game below as we'll see it out in a couple of weeks.

Sydney Hunter and The Curse of the Mayan

Players take on the role of supreme adventurer Sydney Hunter, a deft explorer who by sheer luck finds himself trapped inside a massive Mayan pyramid. He soon discovers that the "Feathered Serpent" Kukulkan has broken up the sacred Haab calendar into seven individual pieces and scattered them throughout the pyramid. With the support of the local Mayan population, Sydney Hunter must put the calendar back together and defeat Kukulkan to return peace and balance to the world. Two unique endings await players, depending on the decisions they make in the game. Sydney Hunter and the Curse of the Mayan on Xbox and PlayStation platforms include a hidden interactive feature to sleuth out and discover. If lucky, eagle-eyed players will unearth a hidden area and meet Yuki, a fun and familiar character from FX Unit Yuki: The Henshin Engine, as they traverse through the Mayan pyramid.

Classic Platformer Gameplay: Play through a challenging single-player campaign with tight controls and glorious 8-bit style graphics.

Thoughtfully Researched Mayan Representation: Adventure through stages and boss battles inspired by Maya gods, culture, and history.

8-Bit Soundtrack: Jam to original retro chiptune scores by veteran game music composer Ben Allen.

Content Galore: Explore 13 expansive levels full of secrets and encounter a powerful Maya god in each.

Endless Collectables: Amass relics & weapon upgrades to increase your chances of survival.

Long live the CRT! Includes the option to turn scan lines on and off.

