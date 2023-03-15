System Of Souls Will Be Released On PS5 On May 19th SIE España confirmed this week that System Of Souls will be released for the PS5, as the game comes out in mid-May.

Sony Interactive Entertainment España (SIE España), Gammera Nest, and Chaotic Lab revealed System Of Souls is coming to the PS5 this May. Aside from the digital version of the game, the company will also have a physical edition that will be distributed through Selecta Play in both Europe and North America. The game has been in the works for a couple of years as you'll be thrown into a distant future set on an Earth where life has become unsustainable due to climate change. In order to survive this, humans have started transferring their consciousnesses to robotic bodies. We got more info on the game below along with the latest trailer.

In 2155, the Earth's environment is in a terrible condition. For the sake of survival, humans have been forced to transfer their souls into robotic bodies developed by the large neuro-technological company ION. L-064N awakes in one of those remembering nothing but being rescued by ION in a pitiful condition. Now its mind and soul are inside an android body without the ability to communicate, but with technological functions far superior to those of its former human body. Throughout a series of tests lead by Aura, an overdeveloped AI, L-064N will get to know the facilities of ION and the events that have led to his current path. Along the way, players will gradually discover the feelings and experiences of other robotic beings that will question everything they knew about them so far.

Solve mind-bending puzzles in a hi-tech environment inspired by Portal and the Q.U.B.E series. Will you be able to unveil all of its secrets?

Test your creativity and mental agility in many different rooms where you'll be compelled to experiment a wide variety of game mechanics

Shed light on the darkest corners of your memory to discover your shared past with ION in this intriguing dystopian story exploring ethic and technological topics