T-Pain Releases "Can I Remix You A Drink?" Card Game

T-Pain has a new party card game out on the market called "Can I Remix You A Drink?", which you can currently get online.

Co-developed with Kathy Iandoli, the game presents a music-themed mixology challenge.

Begin with seven cards and play to mix drink-based concoctions until your hand's empty.

The 87-card deck offers a blend of directives and wild cards for a fun, tipsy experience.

If you're looking for a card game with a bit more of an adult mix to it, T-Pain has released a new one through Penguin Random House called Can I Remix You A Drink? This is a music-inspired drinking card game that's been designed to help you beef up your next party or hang out with everyone, as you will mix up cards and put them into play until you have nothing left in your hand. Co-developed by Kathy Iandoli, you'll start with an 87-card deck with the objective of unloading your entire hand by mixing concoctions made up of the ingredients on each card. We have more info on the game below as it's currently on sale for $30 online.

CAN I REMIX YOU A DRINK?

Mega-superstar T-Pain presents the ultimate drinking game for anyone who enjoys pairing wild cocktail concoctions with a great time. Mix, remix, and drink boozy concoctions until your cards—and sobriety—are gone! T-Pain first mastered the art of mixology with his cocktail book, Can I Mix You A Drink? Now, he shares the Remix—the music-inspired drinking card game that'll help you dial up the fun at your next party or hangout.

Each player is given seven cards to start, with the objective of ending with 0 cards. Checkered throughout the 87-card deck are a series of directives that will have you blending various parts of a drink—from the base to the modifier—aptly named after musical themes as a nod to T-Pain's extensive musical catalog. Each player must mix, remix, and drink until their cards are gone! Featuring premium packaging, hilarious instructions, and wild cards that'll leave you tipsy and giggly, the Can I Remix You A Drink? is guaranteed to give you and your friends a great time.

