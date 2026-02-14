Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: PM Studios, Table Flip Simulator

Table Flip Simulator Announces Steam Next Fest Demo

Become the master of flipping tables at crucial moments as Table Flip Simulator will have a free demo out for Steam Next Fest

Article Summary Table Flip Simulator launches a free demo for Steam Next Fest on February 23, 2026.

Master chaotic physics-based table flipping across quirky everyday locations and creative scenarios.

Unlock costumes, complete puzzle objectives, and experiment for high scores in unique game stages.

Face massive boss battles and enjoy never-ending opportunities to cause satisfying mayhem.

Indie game developer YummyYummyTummy and publisher PM Studios have announced that Table Flip Simulator will be getting a free demo for Steam Next Fest. The team will offer up a small portion of the physics-based puzzler where you literally overturn tables and throw items as people to beat the each level. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the demo will be out on Steam for Steam Next Fest starting February 23, 2026.

Table Flip Simulator

Table Flip Simulator is your route to a zen-like calm, as you smash things in the most satisfying ways the gaming medium can offer. Even better, you get points to unlock dozens of costumes for the most imaginative and clever chaos you can muster – what can be better than that?

Ruin Many Slices of Life: Make coffee as a barista, throw popcorn at a movie theatre, and toss a desk as a high school teacher. Table Flip Simulator brings players to mundane everyday situations where you can wreck the world with big flip energy!

Make coffee as a barista, throw popcorn at a movie theatre, and toss a desk as a high school teacher. Table Flip Simulator brings players to mundane everyday situations where you can wreck the world with big flip energy! Game Physics the Way They're Supposed to Be: At the heart of Table Flip Simulator is choice, you can mess up a location however you see fit. Not only do varied items behave in different ways, but an assortment of quirky characters including a VR addict who wears their headset outside, a party loving vampire, and a couple looking for a quiet place for a romantic date are there for your destructive pleasure. Experiment with items and targets to trigger awesome reactions and rack up points.

At the heart of Table Flip Simulator is choice, you can mess up a location however you see fit. Not only do varied items behave in different ways, but an assortment of quirky characters including a VR addict who wears their headset outside, a party loving vampire, and a couple looking for a quiet place for a romantic date are there for your destructive pleasure. Experiment with items and targets to trigger awesome reactions and rack up points. It's Puzzle-Solving Too: Each stage will give you different tasks and optional objectives if you want to get the best scores. Fulfil orders the right way in a coffee shop, figure out how to get the party really started in a nightclub, show your leadership and gravitas when wrecking a not-Oval political office, and more. A wide range of stages will get you thinking outside of, and then destroying, the box.

Each stage will give you different tasks and optional objectives if you want to get the best scores. Fulfil orders the right way in a coffee shop, figure out how to get the party really started in a nightclub, show your leadership and gravitas when wrecking a not-Oval political office, and more. A wide range of stages will get you thinking outside of, and then destroying, the box. Big Flippin' Boss Fights: Show your mastery of throwing in battles of world-shaking importance. Tussle with a college professor and knockout a kaiju in which you throw and break things in an even more epic fashion.

Show your mastery of throwing in battles of world-shaking importance. Tussle with a college professor and knockout a kaiju in which you throw and break things in an even more epic fashion. Never-Ending Table-Flipping Possibilities: Experiment and master the mechanics, stages, and boss fights to set high scores in a title that will continue to evolve.

