Tactics Ogre: Reborn Will be Released On Modern Consoles In November

Square Enix revealed they will be releasing the classic RPG Tactics Ogre: Reborn for modern consoles this November. if the name didn't tip you off, this is a fully remastered version of the original, with converted high-definition graphics, an updated battle system, and a striking improvement to the sound quality. Not to mention the inclusion of fully-voiced cutscenes, both in English and Japanese, recreated sound effects, and re-recorded live background music, which was composed by Hitoshi Sakimoto. This is basically a love letter release to fans of the series that will also bring new players into the fold with a modern retelling of the classic RPG. You can check out more about it below, as it will be released on November 11th, 2022, for PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation.

Tactics Ogre: Reborn is set in The Valerian Isles, jewels of the Obero Sea. Following many years of conflict, there finally rose a man to put an end to this: Dorgalua Oberyth. Known as the "Dynast-King," he brought peace and prosperity to Valeria for half a century. After his death, a civil war erupts and throws the isles of Valeria into a bloody struggle for power between three warring factions. In Tactics Ogre: Reborn, players follow the story of a young man, Denam Pavel, caught in the center of the bloodshed. Although he seeks a path of freedom and justice, players will soon discover that even the noblest of goals requires impossibly difficult decisions to be made.

Reborn and deeper than ever, this classic tactical role-playing adventure enables players to fully immerse themselves in the world and intrigue of Tactics Ogre. In Tactics Ogre: Reborn, players will take control of a team of units on the battlefield and utilize the turn-based combat system to act strategically and gain the upper hand over their enemy. As players progress, they can recruit additional party members, experiment with various classes, weapons, magic and abilities, and make key decisions at several instances in the story that will ultimately impact how events unfold.