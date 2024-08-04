Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: one piece, Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival

Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Releases New One Piece Collab

Bandai Namco have released a new collaboration for Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival, as the characters of One Piece join the game

Bandai Namco has released a brand-new collaboration event for Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival, as they celebrate the 25th Anniversary of One Piece. The shorthand to this one is that they basically added a bunch of characters from the series into the game for you to play with, along with some special themes, all as a special DLC pack for you to snag for a limited time. Enjoy the trailer as its available for the next few weeks.

One Piece 25th Anniversary Collaboration

Join Luffy and his crew in celebrating the 25th anniversary of the One Piece animated television series by playing the series' latest anime opening theme from the Egghead Arc, "UUUUUS!" Luffy and the crew will also appear wearing Taiko No Tatsujin-designed costumes to liven up your performance. New costumes, titles, nameplates, and exclusive mini-characters based on the beloved Straw Hat Crew—including Zoro, Nami, Chopper, and more—will be available. When equipped, the mini-characters will appear next to Don-chan. The collaboration is available now for download with the One Piece Anime 25th Anniversary Collab DLC.

Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival

In Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival, players dive into a whimsical journey filled with memorable tunes at a vibrant music festival in the colorful Omiko City. Guided by Don-chan and the new character Kumo-kyun, the game offers diverse modes to play and practice as you master the exhilarating and endlessly enjoyable experience of playing digital Taiko drums to favorite songs—spanning from catchy pop hits to beloved video game classics. The game features 76 songs available in the base game at launch, with new tracks such as "Gurenge," "Feel Special," and "Racing into the Night." Gameplay includes multiple modes: a Story Mode where players vie to become a Taiko master, multiplayer modes with Online battles, and "couch co-op" Party Mode to play with friends and compete in fun mini-games like the "Great Drum Toy War." Additionally, Taiko Mode offers endless play and practice. The game also includes an engaging customization system where players can earn "Don Coins" and trade them in for fun in-game items such as costumes and nameplates that factor into gameplay.

