Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival To Release On New Platforms

Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival will arrive on PC via Steam, as well as on Xbox and PlayStation consoles, this November

Article Summary Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival releases on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation on November 7, 2024.

New version supports up to 120 fps with exclusive collaboration songs and mini characters.

Demo available now on first-party digital stores for a pre-launch experience.

Game features 76 songs, multiple modes, and a robust customization system with Don Coins.

Bandai Namco confirmed this week that Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival will finally be released on other platforms beyond the Nintendo Switch this year. According to the team, they are setting the game up for PC via Steam, as well as Xbox and PlayStation consoles, on November 7, 2024. What's more, players will not only get the base game and content released so far, but they'll be getting an enhanced version that will support up to 120 fps, along with platform-exclusive collaboration songs and mini characters. You can see what that will look like right now, as the team has released a new demo of the game via first-party digital stores, so you can get a taste of the game on those platforms before its launch. Digital copies are offering two versions of the game with the Standard and Setlist Editions, as the game will arrive on November 7, 2024.

Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival

In Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival, players dive into a whimsical journey filled with memorable tunes at a vibrant music festival in the colorful Omiko City. Guided by Don-chan and the new character Kumo-kyun, the game offers diverse modes to play and practice as you master the exhilarating and endlessly enjoyable experience of playing digital Taiko drums to favorite songs—spanning from catchy pop hits to beloved video game classics. The game features 76 songs available in the base game at launch, with new tracks such as "Gurenge," "Feel Special," and "Racing into the Night." Gameplay includes multiple modes: a Story Mode where players vie to become a Taiko master, multiplayer modes with Online battles, and "couch co-op" Party Mode to play with friends and compete in fun mini-games like the "Great Drum Toy War." Additionally, Taiko Mode offers endless play and practice. The game also includes an engaging customization system where players can earn "Don Coins" and trade them in for fun in-game items such as costumes and nameplates that factor into gameplay.

