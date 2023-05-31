Taito Milestones 2 Announced For Late-August Release ININ Games and Taito Corporation confirmed that Taito Milestones 2 is on the way this August and is currently up for pre-order.

ININ Games and Taito Corporation revealed this week that their latest collection, Taito Milestones 2, will be coming out this Summer. This collection contains another ten titles from the company's history, all brought back to life for the Nintendo Switch with a bit of an upgrade. You'll feel the nostalgia kick in as they play better than the first time you ever tried them out. The collection is currently up for pre-order on ININ's website, as it will be released on August 31st, 2023.

The NewZealand Story (1988)

Embark on an adventure to save Tiki's lover Phee-phee, and his friends who have been kidnapped by the leopard seal. Strategize using the various balloons and weapons to complete the colorful mazes by defeating enemies and using balloons to float!

Kiki Kaikai (1986)

In Kiki KaiKai, the precursor of the universally beloved Pocky & Rocky, you'll play as Shinto shrine maiden Sayo-chan and fight against Yokai across the Japanese countryside to save the kidnapped seven gods of fortune!

Darius II (3 Screen Arcade Version) (1989)

The mysterious, intelligent creatures, Belser, that once attacked the planet Darius have begun an attack on the solar system, and the Silver Hawk pilots must go to the rescue. Travel through the stars, across planets, and beyond in this beloved action-arcade shooter! This is the very first port of the special, 3 Screen Arcade Edition of Darius II!

Gun Frontier (1990)

Set on the planet Gloria, this vertically-scrolling shooter follows the pilots of the aircraft, Desperado, as they confront the space pirates, Wild Lizard. Don't miss out on the legendary soundtrack and the challenging, gun-themed bosses!

Ben Bero Beh (1984)

A fire broke out! Play as Dami-chan to extinguish the flames while dodging various obstacles to rescue Nao-chan! This title is jam-packed with wacky and unique characters that appear in later games– will you be able to recognize them all?

The Legend of Kage (1985)

Taking place in Japan at the end of the Edo period, you play as the Iga Ninja Kage in his battle against Yukigusa Yoshiro and his demonic army to rescue the captured Princess Kiri. Backed with an energetic and unforgettable soundtrack, journey through forests, castle walls, and mansions in this action-adventure to save the day!

Liquid Kids (Mizubaku Adventure) (1990)

Flying in on a giant pelican, play as the young hero Hippopo' and fight to protect the peaceful Hippo country, Woody Lake, from the evil of Fire Satan. Complete with colorful graphics, adorable characters, and loads of action, this platformer promises an enjoyable time.

Solitary Fighter (1991)

In the early 1950s, fighters from all over the United States competed against each other for prizes, money, and the honor of being the "strongest." Can the young fighter Bud take the No. 1 spot against all odds? In this updated version of "Violence Fight" choose from 6 playable characters instead of the original four and enjoy new features and gimmicks.

Dinorex (1992)

Set in a world ruled by the Amazons, where humans and dinosaurs coexisted, this fighting game tells the story of the dino-tamers; young men who pit their tamed dinosaurs against each other in order to win the title of Dinorex, and the hand of the much sought-after Queen of Amazonia!

Metal Black (1991)

Earth is on the verge of collapse due to invading alien forces, and this side-scrolling shooter sees you piloting the Black Fly fighter ship to take the battle to your enemies! Compete for the Newalone energy source with the invaders and defeat them with powerful laser weapons.

