Talene – The Resurging Flame Joins AFK Arena's Roster

Lilith Games has added a brand new character to the roster of AFK Arena as players will soon get to scorch demons with Talene – The Resurging Flame. This new awakened hero brings with her a more celestial tone, as seen in her introduction video you can check out below starring Daisy Gray. The video itself gives you a glimpse into the character's backstory with a cinematic tale presented as a comic, which tells the fate of Esperia's Phoenixes and Talene's rising from the ashes. The character is officially available today, for free, as soon as you update your version of the game. Enjoy her debut video below!

Talene – The Resurging Flame's arrival is joined by the exclusive track, Soar, by artist Daisy Gray. This track embodies the power of this reborn Hero, rising up to face her fears and enemies with strength and determination. Alongside the track, Soar, are a special cinematic and comic. These stories tell more of Talene's tale and rebirth, helping build AFK Arena's thrilling world Esperia and the many stories Lilith want to tell within it.

Phoenixes once lived happily in the lands of Esperia, until the arrival of the Hypogen known as Framton. Tearing through the once-proud race, this Hypogen decimated the Phoenix until only one remained; Talene. But now, this Celestial Hero has discovered the Solaris Flare, a powerful relic that has been reborn as AFK Arena's first Awakened Hero, Talene – The Resurging Flame. With this power, Talene has become even stronger and is ready to take her revenge. Delving deep into the Dark Forest in search of the one responsible for the death of her people, Talene finds him engulfed in swirling demonic flames. Now, using her newfound abilities, she prepares to do battle with Framton and his insidious, all-consuming blaze.