Tales From Off-Peak City Releases Volume One Of The Story

This week, Cosmo D Studios released the first volume of content for their indie game Tales From Off-Peak City. The weirdly surreal first-person adventure is set in an alternate version of New York City, as you plot and plan to take a special object you've had your eye on for a while. A saxophone from longtime pizza-maker (and former saxophonist) Caetano Grosso. Your pursuit of this instrumental will end up setting off a chain of events across the neighborhood, which will throw you into a weird hidden world within the city, as well as the private lives of the people living there. You can check out the trailer for the first volume below as the game is currently available for $10. Or you can try a free demo if you'd like on the Steam page.

It's a hazy Sunday morning on the corner of July Avenue and Yam Street. Caetano Grosso, a former saxophone player and longtime pizza-maker, is just getting his pizza oven warmed up. Orders are trickling in, and he needs someone to help with the deliveries. You sense an opportunity, but unbeknownst to him, what you're really after is his old saxophone, and you're going to get it one way or another. Your pursuit will set off a chain of events across the neighborhood, taking you deep into the hidden worlds and private lives of the people living there.



Tales From Off-Peak City is a first-person adventure game series, all set on, around, and under a single street corner. Filled with memorable characters and the spaces they inhabit, the game provides an open-ended world full of secrets and hidden agendas. Building on the gameplay foundations of Off-Peak and The Norwood Suite, players will explore the streets and its surroundings, make pizzas, take photos, push buttons, open drawers they're not supposed to, and lose themselves inside the atmospheric musical score that integrates itself directly into the game world.