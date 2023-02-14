Tales From The Loop Reveals They Grow Up So Fast Expansion Tales From The Loop is getting a new expansion from Free League Publishing, with a PDF available now and a book on the way.

Free League Publishing revealed a new expansion book for Tales From The Loop this week, which they are calling They Grow Up So Fast. This expansion gives you four different adventures that you can play immediately in line with the campaign you're currently running, giving you the ability to change things up from time to time with awesome content that doesn't have to all be played at once or connected to each other. The book is currently available for pre-order via their shop for $31. If you buy it now, you can get a PDF copy of the book immediately, which will be delivered to you via Drive Thru RPG. However, if you're waiting for the physical edition, that won't be available until August 2023. We have more info on what you can expect from the book below.

"Everything changed on that fateful day. Looking back, I know that whatever we did changed our lives forever. The sky ruptured and something strange came through. It was a great adventure that showed us how little we knew about the universe. It was scary and yet magical. I wish we could do it again. In these four adventures, that together forms a campaign spanning the seasons of a year, the Kids will be tested to the limits of their abilities. When an ordinary camping trip turns into something else, they will discover that friends come in all sizes and forms, and even from different worlds. Together they will go on an adventure they will never forget.

A four-part campaign taking place in the UK Loop of Norfolk Broads.

Extensive information on the Norfolk Broads Loop and the area surrounding it.

Tips on how to set the campaign in the Swedish and US Loops.

New Tales From The Loop art, maps, and handouts.