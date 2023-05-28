Tamarak Trail Set To Release Free Demo This June Versus Evil will be giving you a free demo of Tamarak Trail this June, as you have a chance to play a brief sample of the game.

Indie game developer Yarrow Games and publisher Versus Evil revealed they have a free demo coming for their next game, Tamarak Trail. The company revealed the game several months ago, as this one will be a turn-based dice-rolling roguelike in which you will customize dice with powerful abilities. They will help you navigate the wilderness as you explore a dangerous forest filled with monsters trying to kill you at every turn and mysteries to be discovered. You'll take on the role of a secret society member who will have to figure out why the world is in a state of decay, as you'll hunt down the source of the corruption. The demo will be released via Steam on June 8th, but until then, you can read more about the game below.

"In this deck-building roguelike, you'll use a customizable dice set as you battle through randomly generated trails – full of loot, mysteries, and danger to protect inhabitants from the evil that has corrupted the trail. As a member of the Sturgeon Lodge: a secret society tasked with defeating a malevolent presence that has corrupted Tamarak Trail, it is your job to bring peace to all inhabitants. Choose from a myriad of dice sides to create powerful synergies and manipulate the battlefield. Chain re-rolling and turning abilities to achieve unimaginable power! You'll play as one of three character classes: The Detective, the Magician, and the Tracker to dig up clues & find game-changing artifacts about the source of evil. Enjoy the endless replayability of a randomly generated Trail, with different bosses, objectives, and encounters. Select your path carefully and manage your resources to see your adventure to the end. Some items have been permanently imbued with the reality-warping power inhabiting the Trail. Collect them to gain more dice or drastically change your character's battle style."

