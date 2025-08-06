Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ashes of the Singularity II, Oxide Games, Stardock Entertainment

Ashes of the Singularity II Announced For 2026 Release

Ashes of the Singularity II has been annoucned today, as the sci-fi real-time strategy sequel will be aiming for a 2026 release

The sequel advances the timeline ten years, with players leading the new United Earth Forces faction.

Expect new units, advanced strategic mechanics, improved base-building, and smarter AI opponents.

The game features a story-driven campaign set in 2031, plus robust co-op and competitive multiplayer modes.

Indie game developer Oxide Games and publisher Stardock Entertainment announced that Ashes of the Singularity II is currently in the works for s 2026 release. The team have decided to release this long-awaited sequel ten years after the original, moving the timeline ahead ten years as well, bringing their own brand of massive and intense real-time strategy gameplay back to players once again. The game has no official release date yet, and not a ton of info as they're still working on it. We have details and quotes from the company with some screenshots below.

Ashes of the Singularity II

In the original Ashes of the Singularity, players experienced revolutionary gameplay powered by the first-ever multi-core graphics engine capable of handling thousands of units simultaneously across maps the size of entire continents. The game's forward-thinking story envisioned a future dominated by sophisticated AI managing drone constructs to battle post-human factions for control over the solar system. A decade later, the battle grows, with the humans of Earth having a say in their own destiny.

In Ashes of the Singularity II, players command the United Earth Forces, a powerful human alliance forged between NATO, China, and Russia, determined to reclaim Earth's territories—including Australia and Africa—as well as vital outposts on planets and moons across the solar system, all previously overtaken by relentless AI and formidable Post-Humans. With a significantly expanded development team, Ashes of the Singularity II introduces an arsenal of advanced units and sophisticated gameplay mechanics. Players will experience greater strategic depth, intricate base-building dynamics, and intense skirmishes against intelligent computer opponents. A gripping story-driven campaign set in a chillingly familiar near-future landscape of 2031 ensures a captivating experience. Fans can also look forward to robust cooperative and competitive multiplayer modes.

"Ten years ago, we set a new, literal benchmark for RTS games with massive battles and groundbreaking technology," said Brad Wardell, CEO of Stardock Entertainment. "With Ashes of the Singularity II, we're raising the bar even higher, delivering strategic gameplay depth that RTS fans have always dreamed of. Obviously, in the first game, the number one request was to have a human faction. Back then, we just couldn't support having thousands of organic, walking, squishy people in the world and thus had to design in favor of machines. We're really excited to bring the humans into the war and watch how they fare against the massive mechanical armies of the Substrate and PHC."

