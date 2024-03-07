Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Tapu Koko, World of Wonders

Tapu Koko Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: World Of Wonders

Our Tapu Koko Raid Guide for Pokémon GO players World of Wonders will help you take down this Alolan Island Guardian in Tier Five raids.

Article Summary Defeat Tapu Koko in Pokémon GO Tier Five Raids during the World of Wonders season.

Top counters include Primal Groudon and Shadow Pokémon such as Excadrill and Mamoswine.

Tapu Koko can be beaten by two highly-equipped trainers, though four or more is safer.

Look out for Shiny Tapu Koko with a 1/20 rate and 100% IVs at CP 1810/2263.

A new season titled World of Wonders has begun in Pokémon GO. This Poipole-focused season is bringing back Alolan Legendaries and Ultra Beasts in Raids. This month, we have the return of the Tapu Koko kicking off the March 2024 content. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Tapu Koko in Tier Five Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Tapu Koko Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Tapu Koko counters as such:

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Mega Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb

Shadow Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Shadow Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm

Nihilego: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Tapu Koko with efficiency.

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Rhydon: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Roserade: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb

Overqwil: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Krookodile: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Tapu Koko can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Tapu Koko will have a CP of 1810 in normal weather conditions and 2263 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!