Tarisland Has Been Announced For Both PC & Mobile Locojoy Games has revealed their next game, Tarisland, has been set up for both PC and mobile release later this year.

Indie game publisher Locojoy Games revealed this week that they will be releasing their upcoming game Tarisland for both PC and mobile platforms. In case you haven't seen this one yet, this is a brand-new MMORPG set in a fantasy land where you'll have the freedom to go anywhere and do anything in a rich playground filled with different fighting classes and races to choose from. Each with its own playstyles that you can take into battle for both PvE content and new PvP challenges. We got more details and the latest trailer below, as the game will be out sometime later in 2023.

"At the birth of the universe, it is said that there were three primordial gods, Leith, Acheron, and Moira. They were mysteriously linked to the beginning and end of the planets, only with different values and points of view – until life was created on a planet called Taris, sparking the Triangular Conflict. Unless the threat posed by Acheron can be stopped, Taris will fall. It is set against this backdrop that players will embark on their adventure. Wherever they set their sights, they can go in Tarisland's massive game world. Different biomes, environments and civilizations, each with their own culture, provide a rich playground filled with different races, from the popular to the unknown. A variety of 10 different game modes offer new quests and ways for players to explore all corners of Taris' diverse and enthralling world."

"Players can choose from nine different classes, each of which is fully customizable giving them the flexibility to tailor their character to their own preferences and individual playstyles – two types of specialization and over 40 talents each provide further options. Further customization is possible using different gear sets, free allocation of attribute points, and a rich selection of costume sets or mounts. Become a Bard performing songs at the right time to support teammates, a Warrior timing sword strikes tactically for extra effect or a Mage unleashing fire that consumes everything – it's the player's choice! Having shaped their character in this way, players can join a team to take part in fierce, action-packed boss battles in one of the many raids. Only through clever use of strategy and the combined skills of the team can each challenge be overcome and rich rewards obtained."