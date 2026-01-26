Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Drydock Dreams Games, MicroProse Software, Task Force Admiral

Task Force Admiral – Vol.1 Planned For Early Access

Task Force Admiral - Vol.1: American Carrier Battles has been confirmed for an Early Access release this week on PC via Steam

Article Summary Task Force Admiral Vol.1: American Carrier Battles enters Early Access this week on Steam for PC players.

Command iconic US Navy carriers like Enterprise, Hornet, and Yorktown in intense Pacific War battles.

Experience real-time strategy, authentic WWII naval tactics, and no artificial skill trees or stats.

Manage air groups, reconnaissance, and high-stakes decision-making as a true task force admiral.

Developer Drydock Dreams Games and publisher MicroProse Software have confirmed that Task Force Admiral – Vol. 1: American Carrier Battles is coming to Early Access. The EA version will give you a good chunk of the game, as you will command the fleet and such iconic ships as the Enterprise, Hornet, and Yorktown. Setting up their respective air groups through reconnaissance, strike operations, and intense carrier battles. All to control the Pacific with your decision-making, making the final call. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game arrives on January 29.

Task Force Admiral – Vol. 1: American Carrier Battles

Task Force Admiral Vol. 1: American Carrier Battles is a single-player experience centered on the command of an early Pacific War US Navy carrier task force. As the overall commander, you are in charge of seeking the destruction of the enemy naval forces and preventing your opponent, the Japanese Navy, from accomplishing its objectives. To achieve your aims, you have at your disposal the most fearsome sea projection weapon known to Man in 1942: your carrier air groups and the task forces that support them.

As a carrier task force admiral in this pioneering age of air/naval warfare, assume the mantle of retribution in this innovative interpretation of a classic topic, as the first title in a new series that will further explore and develop the genre. Forget about the limitations of the past, and let the best of wargaming and simulation blend and blossom together in this new take on command at sea! Re-live the great battles of the first year of the Pacific War as if you were there yourself. In here there is no dice roll, no artificial skill-tree, no arbitrary stats, selective fog of war or supernatural crystal-clear communications. It is real-time crisis management for you, realism and historicity without concession, as little abstraction as can be, and loads of action, suspense and refreshing gameplay packed in the same single computer software.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!