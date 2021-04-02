Tasks For Team GO Rocket April 2021 Timed Research In Pokémon GO

The new Team GO Rocket Timed Research is live in Pokémon GO. Titled "Tricky Pokémon," this replaces the normal Team GO Rocket Special Research and will award a Super Rocket Radar that allows for an encounter with Giovanni, the Rocket Boss. When encountered during the month of April 2021, Giovanni battles will feature Shadow Zapdos as the reward.

Here are the full tasks and rewards for the Team GO Rocket Timed Research titled "Tricky Pokémon" in Pokémon GO:

Defeat 6 Team GO Rocket Grunts: 100 XP

Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader 1 Time: 100 XP

Catch 5 Shadow Pokémon: XP

Rewards: 100 XP, 100 Stardust, Super Rocket Radar

This is a one-page Timed Research that looks designed to pretty much give players a Rocket Radar and keep it moving. I couldn't imagine why Niantic didn't follow the standard Team GO Rocket Special Research pattern, which at least awards a good amount of XP and Stardust throughout. It would feel like a major feat when you would complete the Special Research, defeat Giovanni, and claim the rewards. Now, this is going to breeze by and wrap up before the Spring 2021 event launches on Sunday.

While the Trick Pokémon event is over, players will have time to completed this research. Giovanni and his Shadow Zapdos also don't need to be battled during the Timed Research span, which ends April 8th. The Super Rocket Radar can even be kept if players have no interest in catching another Shadow Zapdos. Shadow Moltres will take over as the Giovanni battle encounter starting May 1st, 2021. That will complete the current cycle of Shadow Kanto Legendary Birds that have been announced. Starting June 1st, 2021, we don't yet know if the Team GO Rocket Timed/Special Research will continue monthly. If it does, who would you like to see Giovanni battles reward? Personally, I'd love to see them wrap up the Johto Legendaries with Shadow Ho-Oh and the highly anticipated Shadow Lugia.